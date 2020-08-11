SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 8PM Wednesday for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties...
Our heat wave continues after a hot afternoon with highs around 94 in the lower valley! Temperatures return to near 90 both Wednesday & Thursday, but with some relief in humidity.
Tonight, a cold front will pass through western Mass with some showers around 11pm through 2 or 3am. A rumble of thunder is possible as well, but nothing severe is expected. We stay warm and muggy overnight with lows in the low 70s for many.
A cold front continues to creep eastward Wednesday, keeping our day hot and humid with highs around 90. A shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly south of the Mass Pike as most of the wet weather impacts southeastern New England.
Our weather remains warm, but less humid Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds across southern Canada. However, a front lingers just off the coast of New England, which will keep patchy clouds around along with the threat of a shower or two.
Temperatures become more seasonable this weekend thanks to high pressure to our north and northeast. Highs look to hit low to mid 80s Saturday and 70s to low 80s Sunday thanks to an easterly flow. Our weather is looking rain-free with more comfortable humidity levels. Some cooler nights on tap this weekend as well with lows dipping into the 50s!
