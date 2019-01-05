SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you are heading out early this morning give yourself some extra time as there are reports of black ice on untreated surfaces this morning. Temperatures will rise above freezing as the morning goes on.
Winds will pick up today but we will also see some sunshine. A northwest wind may gust over 35 mph during the day, helping to usher in a colder air mass that we will feel by tonight. A few flurries or mountain snow showers are possible as an Arctic cold front comes through but many of us should remain dry.
It remains a bit on the breezy side this evening before the winds diminish late tonight. With clear skies and lighter winds it will be even colder overnight into early Monday morning with lows in the upper single digits and lower teens.
It will be a cold, dry start to the week, but our next storm is on the way for Monday night into Tuesday. Low pressure will move in from the Great Lakes and should pass to our north on Tuesday. This storm will likely have some winter weather with it and snow accumulation is possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The lower valley looks to see the least snow amounts and a changeover to rain. Snow amounts could be higher in the upper valley and hills.
Our weather pattern remains poor for snow setups through mid-month. However, the pattern does look to be shifting in some ways as we near mid-January. More cold snaps and better chances for Arctic air masses are looking likely the 2nd half of the month. The return of colder air will give us better snow chances too. Stay tuned!
