SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A warm front lifting to the north is bringing lots of clouds this morning as well as the chance for some spotty showers. In Franklin and northern Berkshire there is the chance for some light freezing drizzle or light freezing rain. That could lead to some slick spots early, before temperature rise above freezing later this morning.
There will be the chance for some spotty showers into early this afternoon but some locations may not see any showers at all. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon with highs topping out in the lower to middle 40s. Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows will fall back into the lower 30s.
Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures running slightly above normal with highs in the middle 40s. Under partly cloudy skies Saturday night lows fall back into the lower to middle 20s.
Clouds will begin to increase on Sunday ahead of our next storm system for Sunday night into Monday. This one could bring a wintry mix to the region but there is still some question as to the type of precipitation we will see. Keep a close eye on the forecast as we head into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.