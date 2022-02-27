SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a bright afternoon an approaching cold front will bring the chance for snow showers this evening followed by colder air to start the work week.
An Arctic cold front will swing into New England heading into the evening. Out ahead of the front, a healthy breeze builds and as the front comes through, more clouds roll in along with a few scattered snow showers and maybe some squalls for the Berkshires late evening, although accumulation is not expected. Wind shifts northwest and gusts could reach 20-40mph. Colder air dives in with the front and wind chills likely fall below 0 for Monday morning!
Monday will be clear and frigid across western Mass with highs in the lower to middle 20s. The good news is temperatures moderate fairly quick following Monday, but we do remain near and below normal for the first few days of March.
A few fronts look to come through during the week, but not much wet weather is expected, as Tuesday evening may bring the slight chance for passing rain and snow showers but as of now, it does not look to amount to anything significant.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
