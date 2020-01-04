SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some snow/sleet showers are possible late tonight before drier, but breezy and colder conditions arrive to close out the weekend.
Low pressure will pass by to our south tonight and as it continues to move offshore, colder air will get pulled in behind it. As temperatures fall, a change to snow showers is likely from northwest to southeast around 10-11pm. Snow showers look fairly short-lived with minor accumulations possible in the hill towns and Berkshires of a coating to an inch. Roads may just stay wet overnight, but could get a bit icy in spots by Sunday morning as temps fall to around 30.
Sunday will be a dry day with any snow showers ending around sunrise. The Berkshires may have some flurries or a snow shower around, but most become partly to mostly sunny and blustery for the afternoon. Temperatures will be colder Sunday with highs in the 30s.
Our weather remains unsettled next week with a few systems coming through. One coming by on Monday will bring a few, light rain and/or snow showers. A more potent system will come into western Mass Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with more precip as low pressure passes nearly overhead. This storm may bring more of a wintry mix or snow and possible gusty wind. Stay tuned!
