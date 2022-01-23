oday will see a bit warmer temperatures as a passing low pressure system to our northwest draws some warmer air into the region. Some clouds from the system will extend south into western Mass disrupting the sunshine, and a light breeze becomes more steady by early afternoon. Temps settle in…

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --  An area of low pressure will bring the chance for snow showers this evening followed by a dry, cold start to the work week on Monday. A clipper system could bring some additional light snow late Monday night into the first half of Tuesday. 

As a disturbance moves through the region this evening we could see some snow showers, which could bring some scattered coatings to parts of western Mass. Otherwise skies remain mostly cloudy tonight and it will be cold once again with lows in the upper single digits and lower teens. A mix of sun and clouds is headed our way Monday with highs in the middle to upper 20s.  

A broad weak area of low pressure may bring us milder temps but also some light snow on Tuesday. A coating to an inch of snowfall is possible with this system before we dry out later in the day with highs Tuesday in the lower to middle 30s.

The reminder of the week looks cold but dry. All eyes turn to the potential for a weekend costal storm. It looks like a close call for some snow!

