SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our storm system continues to move away and although we've seen some sunshine the clouds have filled back in. However, clouds will decrease as the afternoon goes on. Temperatures will hover in the lower 40's then slide into the 30's this evening. It will be rather brisk with a breeze out of the Northwest.
High pressure will settle in tonight as skies clear and breeze settles down. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and lower 20's by morning.
Tomorrow is looking nice with plenty of sunshine and a lighter breeze. Highs will reach into the middle 40's, about 8-10 degrees above normal.
A cold front will head our way on Thursday with more clouds. Ahead of the front, temperatures climb back into the middle 40's. There will be a few showers around with the frontal passage, but most of the day will remain dry. Friday will be only slightly cooler with quite a bit of sunshine as highs still reach near 40.
The weekend looks to start mild, perhaps into the 50's on Saturday with a southerly flow taking hold, ahead of a cold front! It's looking mostly cloudy with a few showers, but again most of the day will be dry. However, this front will bring back much colder temps for the second half of the weekend, it will feel more like February, and we are keeping an eye on a potential coastal storm-which right now looks to stay well out to sea.
