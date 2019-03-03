SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a dry start this morning with some sunshine in parts of the region but it will not last. Our next storm system will bring a plowable snowfall tonight into tomorrow morning.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Hampden county and central and eastern Hampshire county from 7 pm this evening until 10 am Monday morning. For western Hampshire county as well as all of Franklin county a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 pm this evening until 10 am Monday and for Berkshire county a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 pm this afternoon until 10 am Monday morning.
The sunshine we are seeing this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Snow develops throughout the region this evening between 6-8 pm and will come down hard at times during the overnight. Snow should begin to taper off just before the Monday morning commute. The morning commute will certainly be a slow one and cancellations and delays are likely.
As far as snowfall amounts are concerned we are looking at about 5-8" for much of western Mass with the higher amounts likely along the east slopes of the Berkshires. Northern Berkshire county could pick up about 3-5" of snow. Unlike many of the storms we have seen so far this winter where there has been some type of precipitation mix, this storm looks like it will remain all snow.
If you're hoping these snowfalls will quickly melt away, think again. Behind the snow, bitter Arctic cold sets in. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be 15 to 20 degrees below average with morning lows in the single digits. Not exactly a heat wave. The saving grace will be the March sun angle is beginning to get quite strong, so despite the fact highs will be in the 20s, there will still be some slight melting occurring.
