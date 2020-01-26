SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A better day is on tap to close out the weekend after some locations picked up over an inch of rain yesterday from our latest winter storm.
There will still be a bit of a breeze around today with partly cloudy skies. There is the chance for a spot flurry or sprinkle but many should remain dry. There is also the chance for a snow shower in the hills. High temperatures will top out in the lower 40s. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight we will see lows dropping back into the lower 30s.
Another weak disturbance moves through tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a few snow showers in the hills and into Berkshire county. Much of the valley should remain dry with highs tomorrow in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The remainder of the work week then looks dry with temperatures still running slightly above normal for this time of year. As we head toward next weekend we could be looking at another storm headed our way but that is still a week away, stay tuned.
