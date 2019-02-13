SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures into the mid to upper 30's. A few flurries and a snow shower is possible but most will stay dry. With temperatures above freezing there will continue to be some melting but be careful for re-freeze and icy spot this evening as temperatures dip below freezing.
We’ve got a quiet weather day on tap for tomorrow with seasonably chilly temps and some sunshine. Things look fine for your Valentine's Day plans. Our next system comes through Friday and looks fairly weak, however, Friday morning there may be a some pockets of freezing rain. A change to rain will happen quickly and light showers are possible throughout the day with highs reaching the 40s to near 50.
Our weekend is looking chilly and dry with lingering clouds on Saturday and Sunday. A storm looks to pass to our south Saturday then another rather weak system could bring us a period of light snow or flurries late on Sunday. Impacts to Monday morning look low-if any.
