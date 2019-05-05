SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another cool and damp day to close out the weekend and we still could see a few showers this evening. The good news is there is improvement on the way
Any showers early this evening will begin to wind down but we will hang onto mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will also be a cool night as lows drop down into the middle 40s.
A ridge of high pressure returns early next week and we finally get a little sunshine in our forecast! A mix of sun and clouds is expected Monday with highs around 70, then Tuesday temps approach mid-70s! A cold front will move south into our area by Tuesday evening with more clouds and a slight risk for showers. We turn cooler behind the front and temps fall back to the 60s Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A frontal boundary lingers to our south Thursday and Friday, keeping our weather cool and unsettled.
