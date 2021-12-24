SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Most of us picked up 1-2" of light fluffy snow, but the snow has moved out and the rest of the day will be dry. We'll see some sunshine this afternoon. There will be some melting, but we may be able to hang on to enough to snow for a white Christmas. It will chilly, but quiet this evening with temperatures near 30. Watch out for a bit of re-freeze.
Another system will arrive later tonight with more precipitation. Sleet and freezing rain will arrive after mid-night causing icy conditions into Christmas morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of western Mass from 1am to 1pm tomorrow, Christmas Day. Conditions will improve in the afternoon as freezing rain changes to rain with temperatures reaching into the upper 30's.
Sunday looks dry, windy and cool with highs in the low to middle 40s.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
