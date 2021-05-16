A mild start will greet you on this Sunday morning with 50s to near 60. A mix of sun and clouds is on the way to close out the weekend. There is a chance for an afternoon downpour of storm Sunday. The best chance seems to be closer to the Connecticut on southward. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Monday seems to be the better chance at some afternoon showers/storms. Showers pop up in the afternoon as the day heats up and some upper level atmospheric energy sweeps through. As a cold pool builds high up in the atmosphere, some stronger showers could produce small hail, gusty breezes and even some thunder. Nothing severe is expected.
Drier weather is expected through mid-week. Temperatures overall remain quite warm with highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. As an upper level ridge builds, we could see highs hit the 80s Wednesday -Friday!
The weekend looks to start off on a mild note with 80s still possible Saturday as the ridge looks to have some staying power. A very summer-like pattern no doubt!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.