SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's cloudy, chilly and blustery this morning and there may be a bit of spotty freezing drizzle here and there. This will make for a few icy spots, especially on a few sidewalks and driveways.
Temperatures will slowly inch above freezing this afternoon. Spotty freezing rain will change to drizzle and a few spotty rain showers. Most of the afternoon will be dry but icy spots may linger in the hills and Berkshire County.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the lower valley until 9 am and Franklin County until Noon.
A period of steady rain will move in tonight and will change to a mix/snow across the Berkshire and hill towns. This is where there may be a minor accumulation of a coating to 2". The valley will not see any accumulation. Precipitation will end early tomorrow but clouds will linger with highs near 40. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry will some sunshine. It will be seasonable with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.