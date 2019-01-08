SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm this afternoon for western Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin counties as well as all of Berkshire county.
Light snow and snow showers will great you as you head out the door this morning with a minor accumulation of a coating to inch or less during this morning's commute. Temperatures will be climbing slowly through the 20s as roads become slippery for many during this morning's drive-especially in the hills. Some sleet and rain may mix in with scattered showers in the morning. Temperatures should reach above freezing everywhere by early afternoon allowing for spotty rain showers throughout the rest of the day.
Low pressure will pass through the area tomorrow bringing another round of rain and snow tonight. Rain will end as snow showers with additional accumulation possible through the Berkshires and hill towns.
A large trough will build over New England over the next several days. Colder temperatures move in from Thursday to early next week with daytime highs falling well below normal by Friday. Low pressure will spin to our northeast Thursday, keeping us blustery and cold. Dry, cold weather is on tap Friday and Saturday, then hints of a coastal storm are brewing for Sunday into Monday. There are a lot of model differences but right now most indications are that this storm will stay to far south and develop to late to give us anything significant but stay tuned! We will update daily on storm chances!
(0) comments
