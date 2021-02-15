SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spotty mixed snow and sleet showers will move through the area this morning which could lead to some scattered coatings as a weak system moves through, but a heavier, icy mix is expected tonight into tomorrow morning.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect from 7pm this evening until 10am Tuesday for all of western Mass.
Spotty light precipitation will move in later this morning, but most of the day will be dry and in fact any precipitation will end later this afternoon. There could be a minor accumulation of snow in northern Berkshire County with up to 1", but in the valley just some scattered coatings of snow and sleet. Watch out for a few slippery spots here and there today, but precipitation today will be low impact.
Low pressure will head out of the Gulf and slide into the Northeast tonight bringing heavy precipitation, most likely in the form of sleet and freezing rain as temperatures hover in the upper 20's, while mild air streams in aloft, high in the sky. So it fall as snow melts the re-freezes as an ice pellet (Sleet) or doesn't freeze until it his the ground. (Freezing rain) This will lead to icy roads and surfaces making travel hazardous late tonight through tomorrow morning's commute. Ice accretion on trees and wires may lead to isolated to scattered power outages, especially in the hills where temperatures will be a few degrees colder.
Conditions will slowly improve by late morning tomorrow, as temperatures inch above freezing. Ice will end as rain before noon as we dry out in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the middle 30's.
Wednesday looks sunny and cold, setting the stage ahead of next storm system set to arrive Thursday afternoon. It looks to start as snow then perhaps change to sleet and freezing rain before ending early Friday morning.
