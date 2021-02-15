SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spotty mixed showers will move through the area this afternoon which could lead to some scattered coatings and a few slippery spots as a weak system moves through, but a stronger area of low pressure will bring a heavier, icy mix tonight into tomorrow morning.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect from 7pm this evening until 10am Tuesday for all of western Mass.
Spotty light precipitation will move through western Mass, but most of the day will be dry. There could be a minor accumulation of snow in the Berkshires and hill towns where an inch or two is possible, but in the valley just mainly wet roads. However, watch out for a few slippery spots here and there, especially untreated surfaces.
Low pressure will head out of the Gulf and slide into the Northeast tonight tracking to our west, bringing heavy precipitation, most likely in the form of sleet and freezing rain as temperatures hover in the upper 20's, while mild air streams in aloft, high in the sky. So, it falls as snow melts on the way down then the re-freezes as an ice pellet (Sleet) or doesn't freeze until it hits the ground. (Freezing rain) Freezing rain is the worst. It gloms onto surfaces and builds up making untreated roads a sheet of ice making travel hazardous. It also can put weight on branches and wires. Ice accretion on trees and wires may lead to isolated to scattered power outages, mainly in the hills where temperatures will be a few degrees colder later tonight into tomorrow morning. Reading in greater Springfield may actual tic above freezing early tomorrow morning.
Conditions will slowly improve tomorrow morning, as temperatures inch up. Ice will end as rain and we dry out in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30's.
Wednesday looks sunny and cold, setting the stage ahead of next storm system set to arrive Thursday afternoon. It looks to start as snow then perhaps changing to sleet and freezing rain before ending early Friday morning depending on the track of the storm. This has the potential to bring moderate amounts of precipitation as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.