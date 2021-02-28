SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday begins dry, but cloudy. Temperatures are below freezing though to start so be mindful of refreeze through mid-morning. Those concerns are short lived, as temperatures quickly rise to 40 by mid-day... but as we head into the afternoon and evening, we'll be dealing with some on and off rain shower activity.
As a strong area of low pressure swings through the Great Lakes, a second area of low pressure passes to our south, bringing a shot at showers or a period of rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Another wave of showers may occur overnight and into the Monday morning commute, then clouds will gradually decrease on Monday. Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the low 40s Sunday and potentially upper 40s Monday afternoon as the sun breaks out.
While Monday looks seasonably mild, we get hit with a dramatic shot of cold Tuesday and along with it the possibility of some flurries. Strong high pressure will bring sunshine, but also some gusty wind Tuesday morning and afternoon. High temperatures for the day only look to get into the 20s to low 30s with wind chills possibly falling below 0! But again, this cold is short-lived. Temperatures return to the upper 40s perhaps even nearing 50 Wednesday and a dry weather pattern will prevail for most of next week.
