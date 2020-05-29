SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A very humid, even tropical evening across western Mass! Dew points hover close to 70 and temperatures remain warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain to our west but will move into western Mass after 7-8pm through roughly 2am. Most of the severe weather will fall apart before coming into the Pioneer Valley, but an isolated severe storm could impact our area. Any storms that come through may bring heavy rain, some lightning and gusty wind. If a severe storm develops, damaging wind is the main threat.
A shower may linger through sunrise Saturday with lingering humidity, clouds and fog. Dry air moves in, helping clear skies and make the air feel more comfortable. Dew points fall into the 50s during the day with sunny skies and a nice westerly breeze. Temperatures return to the low 80s in the valley. A cold front finally comes through in the evening with a slight shower risk and Is followed by much cooler, drier air.
Sunday and Monday will feel much more spring-like with very low dew points, mainly clear skies and near to below normal temperatures. Highs Sunday end up near 70 and only in the 60s for Monday! Strong high pressure to our west will keep us breezy both days and mainly dry. However, an upper level trough overhead Monday may allow for an isolated shower or storm to creep in.
Temperatures get back to the low 70s Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday as high pressure moves off the Carolina coast. A warm front approaches Wednesday morning with some spotty showers, then we turn humid Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with an approaching cold front. We may see a shower linger into Thursday, but overall the end of the week looks dry and warm.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
