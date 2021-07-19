SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought widespread flooding to western Mass over the weekend. We picked up 3-6+" of rain making this the wettest July on record at Westover A.R.B. with just under 12" so far this month. (Old record of 11.35" set in 2008)
Although we did not have much wind damage in western Massachusetts over the weekend, The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado Sunday evening in Somers, CT, near Lake Road with projected wind gusts of 80 mph. (6:11- 6:18)
The afternoon will feature lots of clouds, few showers and an isolated storm. However, we are not expected additional flooding. We may see some sunshine working in from to time with temperatures staying mainly in the 70's. It will be slightly less humid, but still muggy with dew points in the 60's.
Tonight should remain quiet with mainly dry conditions with overnight lows in the 60's. There may be some areas of fog here and there.
Tomorrow will turn out mostly sunny and warmer with highs reaching well into the 80's. A typical July day. A front will approach late in the day with an evening thunderstorm, however we have a greater chance for storms on Wednesday as a cold front moves through slowly. Storms on Wednesday have the potential to be strong to severe with more flooding possible. We may be placed under another flood watch depending on how things evolve over the next couple of days. Temperatures will likely top off in the lower 80's.
Behind the front, finally we turn much drier with lots of sunshine, lower dew points and comfortable conditions. Thursday has the potential to be one of the nice day's we've had this month with highs near 80 with dew points in the 50's.
