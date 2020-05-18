SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few spotty showers are around this morning as a weak front tries to push through. Not to worry though, rain totals will be light and most of the day will be dry, especially this afternoon.
Strong High pressure will move in and save the day, or in this case, save the week! A couple of days ago this week was looking rainy and cool, but now High pressure looks to win out and will keep storminess away.
An upper level low to our west and Tropical Storm Arthur, which will brush the Carolina coast today, will stay away from southern New England. A strong ridge of high pressure will build in from the North today and this will keep all storminess away for the entire week!
Showers will come to an end this morning as clouds thin out giving way to a bit of sun later today. Temps will be comfortable with highs in the upper 60's.
Temperatures will stay mainly in the 60's through Wednesday, but after today we should see a decent amount of sunshine the rest of the week with some some clouds mixing in from time to time. Temperatures will gradually moderate by the end of the week with highs reaching into the 70's to near 80 by Friday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.