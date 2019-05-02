SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another day, another cloudy sky. We have been close to a boundary of mild air most of the day, but just about everyone in western Mass got stuck on the north side with temperatures in the 50s and showers. A few 60s were seen in southern Berkshire county, and even some 70s in the Hudson Valley and SW Connecticut.
Not much changes tonight with skies remaining overcast, a little low-level cloud cover and fog, some mist and an occasional shower. Temperatures return to the 40s overnight and Friday should begin mainly dry, cool and cloudy.
An approaching front will keep Friday unsettled with afternoon showers and a thunderstorm possible. Expect another cool day with highs in the middle to upper 50s and a southeasterly breeze.
A cold front will pass to our east Saturday morning, bringing an end to showers early. We begin the day cloudy, but some breaks of sun are looking possible in the afternoon. High temperatures look to climb into the 60s to near 70 in Springfield-the pick of the weekend. Rain will roll back in from the southwest Saturday night into Sunday morning as low pressure moves toward the Mid-Atlantic coast. A spring nor’easter-this storm will bring a northeast breeze, chilly temps and a soaking rain of up to an inch.
Skies clear out for Monday and we actually get some good sunshine-for the first time in a week! Temperatures warm to around 70 and under a partly cloudy sky, Tuesday temps could hit lower to middle 70s! A cold front will bring in more clouds for Wednesday and possibly a few showers. Wednesday temps could go either way depending on the timing of the front, but it does get cooler once it passes through.
