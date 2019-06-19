SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Temperatures will reach near 80 with dew points in the 60's so it will remain rather humid. We could still see a few spotty showers here and there. There may be a rumble of thunder too. Most of the day is looking dry through.
A few showers may pass through the area tonight into tomorrow morning as another weak low passes to our south. Overall, tomorrow will begin mostly cloudy and humid. A stronger system will move our way for tomorrow afternoon and night and will bring a period of rain with some embedded downpours and even a thunderstorm or two. The heaviest rain should fall late tomorrow into very early Friday morning with over an inch possible. Some flooding is possible.
A cold front will push eastward Friday morning, bringing showers to an end by early afternoon on Friday. We will see some sunshine in the afternoon as drier air moves in on a gusty northwest breeze. Dew points will fall back to “refreshing” levels by Friday afternoon and the weekend!
By the way, the Summer Solstice takes place on Friday at 11:54 am marking the beginning of summer, the longest day of the year, 15 hours and 15 minutes of daylight. Sunrise is at 5:14, sunset at 8:29!
The first weekend of summer is looking dry and warm. Highs should make it to 80 on Saturday, under a mix of sun and clouds and into the 80s on Sunday with full sunshine. Saturday will be a breezy day with northwest wind gusts to 20-30 mph. Dew points will be down into the lower 50's allowing temperatures to cool off nicely Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. You'll be able to shut off the A.C.s and let the fresh air in.
Early next week, an upper level ridge will move across New England, bringing a bit of heat for western Mass. Humidity levels climb as a warm front passes Monday and a few showers or thunderstorms look possible late in the day and on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.