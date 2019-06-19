SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a murky, muggy start but today will be a drier day with some sunshine here and there. With brighter skies it will be warmer with highs nearing 80 in the valley and still quite humid with dew points in the lower 60s. We could still see a few spotty showers this afternoon and evening but they will be very hit and miss. There may be a rumble of thunder. Most of the day is looking dry through.
A few showers may pass through the area tonight into tomorrow morning as another weak low passes to our south. Overall, tomorrow will begin mostly cloudy and humid and stay that way into the early afternoon. A strong low and front are on the way for tomorrow afternoon and evening and will bring a period of rain with some imbedded downpours and even a thunderstorm or two. The heaviest rain should fall late tomorrow into tomorrow night with over an inch possible. Some flooding is possible.
A cold front will push eastward Friday morning, bringing showers to an end early Friday morning in western Mass. We will see some sunshine in the afternoon as drier air moves in on a gusty northwest breeze. Dew points will fall back to “refreshing” levels by Friday afternoon and the weekend!
As we officially kick off summer, temperatures will be on the rise. Over the weekend, highs should make it to 80 on Saturday and into the 80s on Sunday with lots of sunshine and dry air thanks to high pressure. Saturday will be a breezy day with northwest wind gusts to 20-30mph. Early next week, an upper level ridge will move across New England, bringing a bit of heat for western Mass. Humidity levels climb as a warm front passes Monday and a few showers or thunderstorms look possible late in the day and on Tuesday.
