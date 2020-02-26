SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a damps start with low clouds, fog, occasional showers and some patchy drizzle. Temperatures are above freezing everywhere so roads are wet and not icy, but a few of the highest elevations may see a flake or two.
Today will continue to be cloud and cool with a northeasterly breeze keeping highs in the 40s. Occasional showers and drizzle will off and on, but it won’t be a washout. Heavy rain moves in tonight, after midnight along with a chance for strong to damaging wind gusts.
A strong area of low pressure will bring a period of steady, heavy rain ahead of a cold front. We could pick up 1/2 to 1" of rain in about 4-5 hours overnight. Also, wind out of the east-southeast will increase tonight up to 35 to 40 mph and in the Berkshires, gusts over 50mph are possible. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Norther Berkshire County tonight for this risk.
Behind the cold front, wind will shift westerly and gust 30-40mph for tomorrow. Rain and mountain snow will taper off Thursday morning with only a shower or two lingering into the afternoon. High temperatures should be reached early, then colder air will dive in on the gusty breeze.
Cold and blustery Friday with highs in the 30s. An upper low and deep trough move overhead over the weekend, which will keep patchy clouds, a breeze and below-normal temperatures around. The weekend is looking mainly dry, though occasional snow showers and flurries can’t be ruled out in the hills. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 30's for high's and down into the teens for the overnights. March will come in feeling like mid-winter, go figure!
Temperatures will begin to moderate Monday early and our next storm looks to arrive Tuesday as a brief mix changing to rain.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
