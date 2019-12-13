SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a chilly but dry morning. Clouds will thicken up this morning ahead of next storm. Temperatures climb back above freezing, but not by much. Spotty rain showers move in by 2-3pm and in the hills and Franklin County there may be enough cold air for a spot mix or even spotty freezing rain so watch out for icy spots this afternoon and evening.
Later this evening a steady rain moves in as temperatures creep up so any mix will change to plain rain everywhere. Rain will be heavy at times into tomorrow morning.
We will wake up to a soaking rain tomorrow morning that may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be climbing through the 40's, which will allow for a lot of snowmelt. This, on top of 1-2 inches of rain may cause localized flooding, especially streets and in areas of poor drainage. It will be a cloudy, foggy day as warmer temps linger over the lingering snow pack. Temps could come up into the 50's later tomorrow. Rain becomes lighter tomorrow afternoon, but showers will continue. A rain or snow shower may linger into Sunday morning with temperatures cooling back but staying above freezing.
Gusty wind kicks up Sunday as low pressure continues to strengthen to our north. Snow showers are likely in the Berkshires, but the valley looks mainly dry with a few flurries possible. Northwest wind may gust to 40mph at times, especially in the hills. Our weather stays dry Sunday evening and Monday, but colder with highs back to near freezing to start the week.
Our next storm looks to affect western Mass by Monday evening. This storm looks more wintry than wet, with a good chance for snow Monday evening then changing to a mix late at night. Some mixing with sleet is possible Tuesday morning before things taper to spotty rain showers during the morning. Hazardous travel conditions are looking likely for Monday evening into Tuesday Morning. Lets plan on a few inches with the bulk of it falling Monday evening.
