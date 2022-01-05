SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw lots of sunshine yesterday, but it's back to the gloomy conditions today as a developing wave of moisture moves into southern New England.
Light, spotty freezing rain and freezing drizzle will move in this morning and should linger through late morning. Some surfaces will get icy so be sure to use extra caution. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 12pm. By late morning, temperatures will gradually warm enough to melt any ice. Clouds will stick around as rain showers taper off this afternoon. Highs will reach near 40.
A cold front will swing through this evening, kicking rain out to the east. Skies partially clear out going into tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a dry, chilly day with some sun and high clouds mixed.
We are still set for some snow Friday morning as low pressure swings our way. The system looks to fast moving and trending farther south and east so snowfall amounts will be on the lighter side for us with higher amounts across eastern Mass. It will line up with Friday morning's commute, and for some of us it will still be a plowable snowfall. The timing looks to be from about 3am to 10am. It will dry out in the afternoon and there will no issues for the evening commute. Greater Springfield will see about 2-4" with 1-3" north and west. Up to 6" of snowfall is possible across parts of eastern Mass.
Expect a bright, breezy and cold start to the weekend with a decent amount of sunshine on Saturday. A minor storm system moves in Sunday that looks to bring a wintry mix and rain back to the area. Long range forecast models are in agreement for an Arctic air mass to arrive early next week with some of the coldest air of the season! Highs on Tuesday may be stuck in the teens with sub-zero temperatures by Wednesday morning.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
