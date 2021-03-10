SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our spring preview will last for a couple more days, with Thursday being the warmest day of the week. Windy and much cooler conditions arrive for the weekend.
A warm front approaches New England tonight, bringing patchy clouds back into the area. Temperatures will fall into the 30's this evening the come up into the lower 40's by morning as a southerly flow kicks in. The flow kicks in tomorrow, which will usher in the warmest air since Christmas Day, with high temperatures forecasted to reach into the middle and even upper 60s! We should get some decent sunshine in the afternoon too, which could help the lower valley take a run at 70. The current record high for tomorrow at Westover is 70 set back in 1977. It will be a breezy day with southwest gusts to 20-30mph.
Friday will be a very mild start for March with possible record-warm low temps. We will start in the 40s to low 50s and get back into the lower 60s by midday. A cold front will approach with a few spotty showers, but we aren’t going to see much. We will likely see some sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures fall into the 40's during the evening.
A colder air mass will begin moving into the Northeast Friday night and Saturday as an Arctic front moves through. Some strong to damaging wind gusts are looking possible Friday night and Saturday-something to watch. Temperatures return to the 30s and 40s for the weekend with lots of sunshine, but gusty breezes look to last through Sunday. Temperatures remain chilly into early next week.
