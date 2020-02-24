SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cold start this morning but like yesterday temperatures continue to rise quickly and under blue skies and sunshine readings will reach into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Most areas will have a 35 to 40 degree temperature swing! Spring will certainly be in the air!
As a weakening system heads our way skies will become mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 30's to lower 40's, so not as cold as previous nights. Tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy but mainly dry conditions. It will still be mild with highs near 50.
Another weak system will bring clouds and a few more showers around on Wednesday. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 40's. There may be a minor wintry mix Wednesday morning in Berkshire and Franklin Counties but there will likely be little if any accumulation.
A stronger area of low pressure will develop and bring us steady, heavier rain Wednesday night into Thursday. It will be just about all rain for all of western Mass. as the area of low pressure tracks to our west with hardly any cold air available. Rain will end Thursday morning then it will become windy as we dry out Thursday. The rain may end as a few snow showers in Berkshire County but most of Thursday will be dry just blustery and chilly.
Colder air will drain in for Friday and the weekend. It will feel more like winter with temperatures in the low to mid 30's. A weak system may bring a few flurries Saturday morning, the last day of February but as of now this appears to be minor. Meteorological winter will likely end with one of the least snowy January/February combinations on record.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
