SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We had a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. We reached into the 50's yesterday and we will do it again today!
It's a cold start but temperatures will climb fast under blue skies and sunshine. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50's. A few towns may even touch 60.
Things will go a bit downhill for the middle of the week but tomorrow and Wednesday will still feature above normal temperatures. Highs tomorrow still touch 50 and we should stay in the 40's on Wednesday. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be mainly cloudy but also mainly dry. There will be just a few showers around both days but most of the time it will not be raining.
An area of low pressure will develop and bring us steady, heavier rain Wednesday night into Thursday. It will be just about all rain for all of western Mass. as the area of low pressure tracks to our west with hardly any cold air available. Rain will end Thursday morning then it will become windy and turn colder Thursday afternoon. The rain may end as a few snow showers in Berkshire County. Colder air will drain in for Friday and the weekend. It will feel more like winter with temperatures in the low to mid 30's. A weak system may bring a few flurries Saturday morning, the last day of February.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
