SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Spring will be in the air again today with temperatures well into the 50's. A few spots may even touch 60.
A fast moving front will bring a few showers through the area this morning and with temperatures near freezing that may lead to some icy spots here and there. Showers will be out by mid-morning then we'll see developing sunshine with temperatures reaching well into the 50's to near 60. The record high for Springfield is 64.
Colder air returns behind a cold front tonight. Temperatures will dip back into the 20's by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be colder but still into the 40s which is above normal for early February. High pressure to our north will give us a dry day and will also help temps fall back to the low 30s tomorrow night as our next storm arrives.
Light rain arrives tomorrow evening and will last through Thursday morning. Temperatures fall into the low 30s across western Mass, leading to a period of freezing rain overnight. Travel will become hazardous for everyone through Thursday morning as minor to moderate ice accretion is possible. Right now, the biggest threat should be in the hills and Berkshires for up to a quarter-inch of ice which has the potential to lead to some power outage.
Temperatures creep up on Thursday allowing everyone to go over to rain as the steady precipitation comes to an end by the afternoon. It will stay cloudy and chilly Thursday with temperatures mainly in the 30's. Another batch of rain returns Thursday night and will last into Friday morning. This looks to be plain rain with temperatures creeping up into the 40's. It will become breezy and mild on Friday as the rain comes to an end. We may sneak back into the 50's before a cold front moves through during the afternoon. Temps over the weekend return to the 20s and 30s during the day and teens at night.
