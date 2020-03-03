SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring will be in the air again today with temperatures reaching near 60 this afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Temps will warm up ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will bring showers and a few downpours late this afternoon into the evening, but likely not until after about 4-5pm.
Drier air will rush in behind the departing cold front for tomorrow. It will be a blustery day with wind gusts reaching 30-40mph at times. Expect a mix of sun and clouds along with cooler temperatures as highs stay in the 40's to near 50. (Still above normal for early March)
Thursday and Friday temperatures remain in the 40s. Our weather looks quiet with lost of sunshine Thursday, then increasing clouds Friday.
All eyes will be on Friday night into Saturday morning as two areas of low pressure approach New England. One low will move east through the Great Lakes Friday. A second low will slide along the East Coast. At this point it looks as though these two systems will come together a bit too far east and off shore to give us a big storm, but it definitely needs to be watched closely. For now, rain and snow showers are likely late Friday into Friday night, with most of the snow staying to our east, mainly off shore.
Saturday will be cold and blustery, but we dry out as the coastal low quickly moves away. Warmer temperatures return quickly with highs back into the 50's on Sunday and maybe even near 60 on Monday!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
