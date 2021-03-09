SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's not as cold this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s, compared to the teens we had yesterday morning.
Patchy clouds are around this morning as a couple of weak fronts moved through. Skies turn mainly sunny by this afternoon. It will be rather breezy out of the northwest and a bit gusty at times, but temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's! (The fist time we make it over 50 this year)
Tomorrow is looking very nice with lots of sunshine, very little wind and mild afternoon temps. It will be a chilly start with readings in the low to middle 20's. However, high pressure will give us lighter wind and a sunny sky. Temperatures will reach back into the lower and middle 50s. (Cooler at the shoreline with sea breezes)
Another warm front will move through our area tomorrow night into Thursday with more clouds. Once the front passes through, the real warmth kicks in and temperatures soaring into the lower to middle 60s Thursday! Expect a gusty southwesterly breeze and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will swing through Friday morning with a chance for a few spot showers around. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and highs should still get well into the 60s. Colder air will drain in late Friday.
Seasonable temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday. There’s a possibility for a vigorous upper level disturbance and passing low to our north to really crank up the wind Saturday. Some gusts to 40+mph may be possible, adding to the chill. Sunday remains brisk and bright, but still chilly.
