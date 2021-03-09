SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's in the valley and near 50 in the hills. Today's the warmest day of the year so far.
The breeze will diminish tonight and with a clear sky temperatures will cool into the 20's across the area, but tomorrow is looking very nice with lots of sunshine, very little wind and more mild afternoon temps. High pressure will supply us lighter wind and a sunny sky. Temperatures will reach back into the lower and middle 50s. (Cooler at the shoreline with sea breezes)
Another warm front will move through our area tomorrow night into Thursday with more clouds. Once the front passes through, the real warmth kicks in and temperatures soaring into the lower to middle 60s Thursday! Expect a gusty southwesterly breeze and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will swing through Friday morning with a chance for a few spot showers around. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and highs should still get well into the 60s. Colder air will drain in late Friday.
Colder, more seasonable temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday. There’s a possibility for a vigorous upper level disturbance and passing low to our north to really crank up the wind Saturday. Some gusts to 40+mph may be possible, adding to the chill. Sunday remains brisk and with a mix of sun and clouds. There may be a passing flurry as a weak, fast moving system moves through New England.
