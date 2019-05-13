SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A chilly northeast breeze and rain continue through the remainder of the evening and night across New England. Temperatures fall into the 40s and eventually 30s for everyone overnight-leading to some mixing or even a total changeover to snow in the hill towns and Berkshires. Minor accumulation of 1-3” is expected, mainly above 1500 ft.
Rain and snow will be ending in the morning Tuesday with only a few rain showers lingering. A north-northeast flow will continue, keeping the day very cool with highs in the 40s-which is 20+ degrees below normal. Skies remain cloudy throughout the day and a few spotty showers will be around in the afternoon, but the day won’t be a washout.
Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will drive our weather over the next several days. We will see a few waves or upper level disturbances pass through with shower chances and skies remain mostly cloudy through Wednesday. More breaks of sun and slightly milder temps in the 60s are more likely Thursday and Friday, but we are still a bit unsettled.
The upper low should finally leave the US by the weekend and out West, a trough develops. In the East, a ridge builds and high pressure moves into the Southeast with much warmer temperatures. Temps for New England look to get back to normal with highs getting back to around 70. There’s potential for even warmer temps early next week with a few days of dry weather and sunshine.
