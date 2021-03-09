SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our Spring Preview is well underway with highs today getting into the 50s across western Mass. Many just to our south in Connecticut and Rhode Island ended up around 60 today.
It has been blustery and we remain breezy through sunset. Wind will gradually lighten tonight as high-pressure moves overhead. With clear skies and dry air in place, we should see a colder night with lows in the lower to middle 20s.
It will be a cold, calm start Wednesday morning, but as soon as the sun comes up, we will warm quickly. Expect a big swing in temperatures thanks to strong surface high pressure. By the afternoon, we will jump 30+ degrees and end up back in the middle to upper 50s. Breezes will be lighter across western Mass along with sunny skies. If you’re headed to the coast, prepare for developing sea breezes and chillier temps.
A warm front approaches New England Wednesday night, bringing patchy clouds back into the area. A strong southwesterly flow kicks in by Thursday, which will usher in the warmest air since Christmas Day, with high temperatures forecasted to reach middle and even upper 60s! We should get some decent sunshine in the afternoon, which could help the lower valley take a run at 70. It will be a breezy day with southwest gusts to 20-30mph.
Friday will be a very mild start for March with possible record-warm low temps. We should start in the 40s to low 50s and get back into the middle 60s by midday. A cold front will approach with a few spotty showers, but we aren’t going to see much. Some clearing is expected for the afternoon.
A colder air mass will begin moving into the Northeast Friday night and Saturday as an Arctic front moves through. Some strong to damaging wind gusts are looking possible Friday night and Saturday-something to watch. Temperatures return to the 30s and 40s for the weekend with good sunshine, but gusty breezes look to last through Sunday. Temperatures remain chilly into early next week.
