SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a fantastic couple of days across western Mass with temperatures into the 50's and lower 60's with lots of sunshine. Spring was certainly in the air!
However, today will be quite a bit cooler-though still above normal with highs in the low 40s. Today will start with lots of sunshine but then clouds build in this afternoon ahead of our next weather system.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for western Mass from this evening through tomorrow morning for minor to moderate ice accretion and some sleet.
Temperatures fall to the low 30s this evening as wet weather moves in. From 7pm or so on, sleet and freezing rain is expected. This will cause roads to become slick this evening into tomorrow morning's commute. Most will get around a tenth of an inch of ice, but some in hills could see closer to a quarter inch-possibly causing some isolated power outages. Hazardous travel is the greatest concern though for western Mass.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry with just a few rain showers as temperatures rise back above freezing. Low pressure will swing to our north, allowing temps to rise into the low 50s early Friday with light rain likely during the first half of the day. A cold front will come through midday, bringing gusty wind and falling temperatures.
We are back to normal February weather this weekend as high pressure builds in with cold, dry air. Temperatures will be back to the 20s and 30s during the day and teens at night. Saturday should be the coldest feeling with a continued gusty breeze. There could be a few evening flurries on Sunday. Monday looks dry and chilly with a bigger storm potential for mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.