SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another fantastic day in the books for western Mass after temps returned to the upper 50s and low 60s! It was a slightly cooler day in the Berkshires, but still well above normal for this time of year.
Wind has shifted out of the northwest behind a departing cold front, which is ushering in colder air for tonight. Temperatures will steadily tumble back to the 30s this evening to the 20s overnight. We begin Wednesday morning cold with areas of black ice after today’s snow melt.
Wednesday looks like a mainly dry day and much cooler-though still above normal with highs in the low 40s. We begin with good sunshine, then clouds build in the afternoon ahead of our next weather system.
A Winter Weather Advisory is up for all of western Mass from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for minor to moderate ice accretion and some sleet.
Temperatures fall to the low 30s Wednesday evening as wet weather moves in. From 7pm or so on, sleet and freezing rain is expected. This will cause roads to become very slick Wednesday night through the Thursday morning commute. Most will get around a tenth of an inch of ice, but some in the Berkshires could see closer to a quarter inch-possibly causing some isolated power outages. Hazardous travel is the greatest concern though for western Mass.
A few rain showers are possible during the day Thursday as temperatures rise back above freezing. Low pressure will swing to our north, allowing temps to rise into the low 50s early Friday with light rain likely. A cold front will come through midday, bringing gusty wind and falling temperatures.
We are back to normal February weather this weekend as high pressure builds in with cold, dry air. Temperatures will be back to the 20s and 30s during the day and teens at night. Saturday should be the coldest along with a continued gusty breeze, then temps ease a bit Sunday. Early next week we stay cold and unsettled with a chance for flurries Monday morning, then a bigger storm potential for mid-week.
