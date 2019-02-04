SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a mild end to the weekend with temperatures into the 40's and our warm up continues today with spring-like conditions moving into the area.
Temperatures have fallen below freezing and we had some melting yesterday so watch out for some black ice and patchy fog.
However, temperatures will rise quickly with unseasonably warm temperatures for this afternoon and tomorrow too. Highs will reach into the 50's. A few spots may even hit 60 tomorrow. We may see a spot shower late tonight into tomorrow morning as a front slides through however the cooler air will not drain in until tomorrow night.
Wednesday will be cooler, but temperatures will still come up into the low to mid 40's. A storm system will move into the Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday. At the same time slightly cooler air will drain into the valley at the lower levels so this main lead to some freezing rain, especially north and west across the hills and Franklin County. Greater Springfield will see plain rain. The rain will end by mid to late morning as temperatures reach back into the lower 40's. Another period of rain moves in Thursday night into Friday before it turns colder for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.