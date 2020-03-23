SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a sunny but chilly weekend and now get ready for SNOW. It's been a long time for most of us, but it is still March and it's not unusual to snowfall this time of year.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshire county, western Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden counties and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for eastern Franklin, eastern Hampshire and eastern Hampden counties from 2pm today afternoon until 4am tomorrow morning.
This morning will be cloudy with flurries and a few snow showers, but steady snow will develop this afternoon between noon - 2 pm. Snow will begin to transition to rain this evening in the lower valley then will slowly transition over to rain north and west.
Snowfall amounts will be lowest in the lower Pioneer Valley (Including greater Springfield) where 1-3" is likely, mainly on grassy surfaces. Areas north of Springfield from Northampton to Greenfield will pick up 2-4" while the higher elevations could see 4-6+" with some locally higher amounts. In areas that pick up over 6" there could be a few power outages with the weight of the snow snapping small branches and weighing on power lines.
Snow and rain will end after midnight as the storm moves out. Tomorrow will be dry with some sun. Temperatures will bounce back into the lower 50's so snow will melt quickly. Another system will head our way for Wednesday. This system looks a bit weaker and milder so it will most likely be rain showers but some flakes are still possible. Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the lower 50's.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.