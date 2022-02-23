SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The rain has moved out and spring is in the air! Temperatures are in the 50's and we are headed for the 60s by lunch-time. Clouds will give way to some sunshine as we reach for the record high of 67. Most will top off in the low to middle 60's. However, a cold front is on the way.
The front will move through early this afternoon with a spot shower and then developing sunshine. Wind shifts northwest and turns blustery with some 30-40mph gusts again, along with falling temperatures. Wind will gust to 50 mph in the hills where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11am to 11pm. For Berkshire County from 10am to 10pm.
Skies clear this evening and temperatures continue to fall, likely reaching down into the upper teens to low 20s by tomorrow morning with a continued, but lighter northwesterly breezy. Tomorrow will be a dry, quiet and seasonably chilly day with building high clouds ahead of Friday’s snowstorm.
***Winter Storm Watch in effect for all of Western Mass for Friday***
A snowstorm continues to look more and more likely for western Mass and most of New England on Friday. Snow gets going during the wee hours of the morning on Friday and will accumulate quickly as temperatures begin in the 20s. Snow will come down moderate to heavy at time through the morning commute. Some mixing may occur south of the Mass Pike, most of this storm is looking to be snow. Temperatures only rise into the lower 30s with this storm and wind looks to stay on the lighter side, keeping power outage risks low for us. The bulk of the snow will fall from about 3am to 3pm then taper to snow showers after that. Most of us will pick up 8-12" of snow with 4-8" from the Mass/Conn boarder where some mixing will take place.
Temperatures remain seasonably cold over the weekend with mainly dry weather. We turn breezy Sunday and may see a late-day rain or snow shower with a passing front, then we turn even colder behind it for early next week.
