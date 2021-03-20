SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring officially began at 5:37AM this morning! Our stretch of spring temperatures will stick around for the end of the weekend and even into the start of the new work week.
Surface high pressure builds overhead tonight, so another cold start on the way for Sunday morning with clear skies and calm winds. Temps will bottom out in the low-mid 20s, but another big warmup as highs reach into the 60s Sunday afternoon under a sunny sky.
A lovely stretch of weather is on the way for New England as a ridge of high pressure builds into the East with milder temperatures, and surface high pressure keeps us dry and sunny. We should see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s all week next week with breezes gradually shifting southerly by midweek which will continue ushering in that milder air.
Low pressure moving off the Carolina coast and a storm over the Midwest will bring some clouds back to the area mid-week, but we are trending mainly dry. We may squeeze out some light shower Thursday afternoon, though our chance at any impactful precipitation holds off until Friday with breezy conditions and heavy rain possible.
