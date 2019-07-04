SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You’d be hard-pressed to find a better stretch of days leading up to the Fourth of July than what we experienced, and the great Summer conditions continue today.
Under mostly sunny skies, tolerable humidity, and with no rain chance, the highs today will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s.
If Springfield hits 90°+, that would mean our first heat wave of 2019. Wednesday hit 90°, and Thursday rose to 91°.
Clouds start to build this evening as humidity levels also rise, in advance of our next storm chance on Saturday.
Our overnight lows aren’t all that low, only falling to the upper 60s and low 70s.
A shower or two is possible through Saturday morning, but the main threat for storms arrives in the afternoon and evening.
The biggest threats in the storms tomorrow will be gusty straight-line wind and small hail.
Torrential downpours in the isolated storms will also need to be watched.
Behind the front, western Mass returns to the sunshine and warm conditions on Sunday.
In fact, we’re back to the same dry pattern that set up for the beginning part of the week.
High pressure will build for Monday and Tuesday, allowing warm, sunny afternoons and cooler nights.
Dew points will also be quite low.
We get hot mid-week and more humid by Thursday as our next front approaches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.