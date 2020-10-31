SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A chilly start this Halloween morning, tied for record low temperature at 18 degrees at Westover AFB. The warm up will be slow this morning, but will occur now that the sun is out and shining brightly. Incoming solar radiation will cause melting, but icy spots still a concern through mid morning as we don't get above freezing until midday.
Bright, and dry for Halloween with calm winds so no wind chill concerns. Temperatures top out about 10 degrees below average for this time of year, low-mid 40's. Temperatures drop rapidly after sunset at 5:44pm due to a cloudless sky. Skies will be moonlit with the 2nd October Full Moon the Blue Moon rising at 6:05pm. By 9pm, we'll be dropping into the 20s so be sure to bundle up if you're heading out with the kids to celebrate Halloween with safe and socially distant activities.
This evening, we are slightly below seasonable (35 normal low) but no where near as cold as last night. Clouds roll in overnight as a weak disturbance passes through, a stray shower can't be ruled out but most of us remain dry. Sunday starts off dry as well, though it will be mostly cloudy tomorrow. Temperatures will be warmer due to southerly flow. Dependent on how much incoming solar radiation can make it through the clouds, we'll top out in the low-mid 50s by midafternoon.
Looking dry for kickoff at 1pm at Gillette for the Patriots game, but cloudy and cool. Keep in mind with daylight savings tonight, the sun will set at 4:43pm tomorrow. We'll be gaining an hour of sleep tonight, but losing sunlight. Sunrise tomorrow is at 6:23am.
Rain moves in tomorrow evening ahead of a strong cold front and arrives about dinner time. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times on and off through Monday morning. We could see some flakes at the tail end off the passage of the front, with northwesterly flow and cold Canadian air coming in behind it. The Monday morning commute looking to be messy and slippery with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow so plan ahead to allow yourself for plenty of time.
Monday and Tuesday will be chilly, with highs struggling to reach into the 40s. Snow showers possible Monday and Tuesday and it will be windy behind the front. 10-20mph NW winds on Monday, calmer on Tuesday for election day. Winds switch to southerly flow mid through the end of the week with high pressure back in control and plenty of sunshine. 60s by the end of the week!!
