SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A much warmer start this Sunday for the first day of November but believe it or not, we still top out a few degrees below seasonable for this time of year. Mostly cloudy start to the day, with some pops of sun possible. We stay dry through early afternoon, then rain rolls in ahead of a strong cold front. Showers will be on and off through early evening, moderate-heavy at times but not a total washout. There will be on and off periods of cloudy but dry conditions. Accumulation dependent on location between 1-3 tenths of an inch. We could also see wind gusts upwards of 20-30mph this afternoon ahead of the front.
Overnight looking to be dry, and partly cloudy. Winds picking up behind the front and shifting from today's southerly flow which kept us warmer to northwesterly flow with a blast of cold, Canadian air. Winds could be problematic tomorrow with gusts upwards of 45 mph and sustained winds of 15-25 mph. With temperatures struggling to break 40, it will be a blustery start to the work week. We could see some wind advisories issued, so stay with Western Mass News for your latest updates.
Monday and Tuesday will be unseasonably cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs and 20s and 30s for lows. Snow showers possible Monday morning and Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Accumulation is looking to be a coating to an inch at most. Election day will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 40s.
Wednesday the warming trend begins with a shift to southerly flow and high pressure back in control. Mid-end of week features plenty of sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s and a dry and quiet weather pattern.
Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean with Hurricane Watches in effect for northeastern Nicaragua and Honduras. This breaks the record for most named storms during an Atlantic Hurricane Season, previously set back in 2005 with the last named storm that year being Zeta. Eta is expected to bring heavy rainfall to regions of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Hispaniola, Nicaragua and Honduras in the days ahead.
