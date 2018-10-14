SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It was a frosty start for many up and down the valley, but temperatures got back into the upper 50s during the afternoon. It loos like we will see some wet weather to kick off the new work week.
Overnight, temperatures fall back into the upper 30s, staying a little warmer than what we woke up to today. Clouds begin to build in advance of our next rain maker that arrives early Monday. Showers are possible throughout the day though it looks like the heaviest of the rain will arrive as we head towards evening.
Tuesday will be dry and a bit cooler with highs in the middle 50s. Sunshine should be abundant with dry air in place but there also will be a bit of a breeze. Wednesday may feature a spotty afternoon shower with temperatures returning to the middle 50s.
A nice dip in the Jet Stream will usher in some the coolest temperature we’ve seen all season – in fact, some of the coolest air since April moves in for Thursday. Overnight lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs only reaching into the middle 40s.
Tonight: Clear and chilly, not as cool as this morning. Lows: 36-40
Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs: 58-62
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. HighsL 51-55
