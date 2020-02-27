SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wind Advisory for all of western Mass continues through 8pm tonight for the valley and until midnight for the Berkshires.
Wind gusts have been nearing 50mph at times today and those strong gusts will subside a bit tonight. However, we remain blustery overnight with occasional gusts to 20-30mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy for the valley, but clouds linger in the hill towns and Berkshires and some lake-effect snow bands may bring a coating of snow by morning.
Temperatures continue to drop into the 20s overnight with wind chills hitting teens and single digits through Friday morning. It will be a far cry from Monday’s sunshine and 60s as Friday only makes it into the middle 30s with wind chills in the 20s! While we won’t be completely sunny, there will be a mix of sun and clouds in the Pioneer Valley Friday afternoon.
Low pressure lingers to our northeast Friday and Saturday, keeping a gusty breeze around. Wind will stay around 15-20mph most of the day with occasional higher gusts. Saturday should be a bit less blustery, but it will also be colder with highs near and below freezing.
Temperatures will start climbing a bit on Sunday and much more so early next week with highs back to the 40s Monday and 50s by Tuesday. Next week is looking milder for sure, but also unsettled. We’ve got a warm front passing through Monday with a spot shower, then a few waves of showers come through Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like a passing low and cold front may bring some heavier rain early Thursday, gusty wind and a drop in temperatures to end the week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
