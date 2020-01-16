SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wind Advisories for all of western Mass continue through 1am. Wind gusts have ranged in the 30-50mph range today with Barnes in Westfield reporting a 52mph gust this afternoon!
While gusts become less intense overnight, we will remain breezy with wind at 10 to 20mph and occasional gusts to 30mph. An Arctic air mass continues to dive in and temperatures drop into the teens overnight with wind chills hitting around and below 0. Wind chills in the hill towns and Berkshires may fall below -10 degrees at times!
Friday will be a clear, dry January day with highs in the lower to middle 20s. A breeze lingers, keeping wind chills near single digits through the afternoon.
Surface high pressure will build overhead Friday night, possibly allowing temperatures to drop to either side of 0 degrees. Cold to start Saturday morning for sure! High clouds will build in overnight and skies turn cloudy fairly quick Saturday. Our next system is on the way and will bring our first real snowfall of 2020.
Snow begins Saturday afternoon, holding off until after 3pm. The start of snow may be delayed due to dry air in place, but once it starts, it will come down at a good pace. Snow will accumulate throughout the evening and night with amounts mostly at 3-6 inches. The hills and Berkshires may see isolated spots up to 9 inches. The valley looks to change to more of a wintry mix after midnight and precip will come to an end Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mainly dry and breezy behind departing low pressure. Strong Arctic high pressure builds from the northwest with a stretch of cold air from Monday to Wednesday with high temperatures in the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits to possibly below 0. Most of the week is looking dry with a slight uptick in temperatures toward the end of the week.
