SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Advisories will come to an end this evening in Berkshire County.
Snow fell heavily this morning and afternoon in the hills and especially the higher elevations in northern Berkshire County. While most picked up on 1-3 inches or so, areas like Savoy saw a whopping 7 inches of snow today!
A few sprinkles have been around in the valley, but we remain dry this evening and overnight. Skies return to mostly cloudy overnight and a breeze continues, keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 20s through morning, but it will put wind chills in the teens and 20s by morning.
Thursday begins cloudy with a few flurries for the valley and snow showers in the hills. Some minor accumulation of an inch or less expected along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. Skies should partially clear by the afternoon, but it will be a cold, windy day with highs near freezing.
A dry cold front comes through Thursday afternoon and a reinforcing shot of cold air will follow for Friday. Temperatures only get into the 20s Friday afternoon with some of the hills getting stuck in the teens. A healthy breeze continues due to low pressure spinning to our northeast, so expect wind chills in the single digits to below 0 in the morning. Surface high pressure will build in, bringing lighter wind for Friday night and Saturday.
Yet another storm will move into the southern Plains with more snow for states like Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky and the Ohio Valley. Low pressure will slide along the Gulf Coast, then move off the Carolinas. Most of the wet weather will miss New England with only a slight chance for flurries or light snow Sunday morning. Otherwise, our weekend looks cold and dry. Temperatures should get back above freezing early next week with continued dry weather.
