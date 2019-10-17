SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Wind Advisory continues for Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties through 6pm.
Our storm from last night, now officially a “bomb cyclone” due to the rapid strengthening that occurred, continues to slowly move out of New England.
Low pressure is still over New Hampshire tonight and wind out of the west-northwest continues to whip with occasional gusts to 30mph. Wind gusts will subside tonight, but a 10-20mph breeze should continue overnight. Temperatures drop into the lower and middle 40s, thanks to a trough overhead that is allowing cold air to spill southward.
Expect a chilly, brisk morning on Friday with wind gusts returning to 20 and 25mph. We keep the breeze throughout the day, but we will also get more sunshine in the mix along with slightly milder temperatures. Highs Friday afternoon should reach mid-50s, but it will feel a bit cooler from the breeze. It gets cold for football games Friday night! As surface high pressure builds, wind should become light and skies clear, allowing for temperatures to fall into the low 40s before midnight and low 30s by Saturday morning!
Saturday could begin frosty with projected temperatures reaching the lower 30s. Finally, a nice day is on tap though with sunshine and highs around 60-normal for mid-October. It will be a quiet day and weekend with light to calm breezes lasting out through Sunday night. Dry weather will also persist into Sunday, which could again begin frosty with temps around freezing. One thing to watch is a tropical system moving from the Gulf to Carolinas. While the rain from this storm stays offshore, high clouds should increase for Sunday.
Next week looks to begin dry and milder than normal thanks to a ridge over the eastern US. Our next cold front and low look to come into our area Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning with rain and gusty breezes.
